Landslides kill 12 on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, 18 missing

At least 12 people died and 18 are missing after torrential rain caused a landslide in an illegal gold mine over the weekend in Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, officials said on Monday.

The landslide on Sunday morning in Suwawa district, Gorontalo province, killed miners and residents living near the illegal mine, said Heriyanto, head of the local rescue agency (Basarnas).

Five survivors had been evacuated, he said, adding that a rescue team was searching for 18 missing people on Monday.

“We have deployed 164 personnel, consisting of the national rescue team, police and military personnel, to search for the missing people,” Heriyanto said.

However, rescuers must walk about 20 kms (12.43 miles) to reach the landslide site and were being hampered by thick mud over the road and continuing rain in the area, Heriyanto said.

“We will try to use an excavator once it’s possible,” he said.

Photos of the affected village shared by the agency showed some houses were flattened by the landslide.

Indonesia’s disaster agency (BNPB) said the landslide has damaged several houses and one bridge.

BNPB also warned residents that rain is still expected in some areas in Gorontalo province on Monday and Tuesday and urge people to be alert in case there’s a further disaster.

A landslide in South Sulawesi killed at least 18 people in South Sulawesi in April, caused by high-intensity rains.

Torrential rain which triggered flash floods and mud slides killed more than 50 people in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province in May.