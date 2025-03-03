Lanterns set for 2026 release on HBO

HBO’s upcoming DC series Lanterns has finally offered fans a first look, and it’s already sparking excitement.

The show, which stars Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, promises a grounded, investigative take on the Green Lantern mythos.

The newly released image, shared by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, features the duo in civilian attire, walking down a Nebraska road.

Their serious expressions hint at an intense mission, but details remain under wraps.

Despite the seemingly simple image, fans immediately began analysing every detail. Many quickly noticed the Green Lantern ring on Chandler’s right hand, which became a hot topic of discussion.

While some were thrilled to see the iconic power ring, others debated its design.

Gunn confirmed that production is underway in Los Angeles and emphasized the show’s unique approach.

Created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, Lanterns is described as a detective-style mystery in the DC series Universe.

The series will follow Hal and John as they uncover a dark secret while facing off against Sinestro, played by Ulrich Thomsen. Nathan Fillion is also set to appear as Guy Gardner before making his full debut in Superman.

Executive producer Chris Mundy teased that while the show will stay true to the Green Lantern lore, it will also explore the characters’ lives beyond their superhero duties.

Inspired by True Detective, the series aims to be accessible to newcomers while rewarding longtime fans with deep-cut references.

Part of DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, Lanterns will consist of eight episodes and is slated for a 2026 release on HBO and Max.