Laptop Scheme 2025: PM Shehbaz launches initiative to empower youth across KP

HARIPUR: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, while inaugurating the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme 2025 distribution in Khyber Pakhtunnkhwa, termed his initiative as not only conferring laptops to students but rather, creating an ecosystem where the youth can unlock their potential and much deserved gain excellence.

The prime minister inaugurated the much-anticipated Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme at a ceremony held at the University of Haripur, that was attended by government officials, youth leaders and a number of beneficiaries, all of whom expressed their gratitude for the scheme that has already impacted over a million students across the country.

A special documentary showcasing the success of the Laptop Scheme since its inception in 2013 was presented at the event. It highlighted the ambitious 2025 vision for the country’s youth and the continuous strides taken under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership to ensure their empowerment through education and technology.

In his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared his long-standing vision of empowering Pakistan’s youth, stressing the importance of providing them opportunities based on their capabilities to gain global recognition.

“The future of this nation lies in the hands of our students, who are not just brilliant but capable enough to conquer the world,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He reflected on his journey of youth empowerment dating back to 1997, underscoring his commitment to merit-based development across all provinces.

The PM emphasized the importance of development in all federating units of the country, stating that national progress can only be achieved when every region is uplifted and provided equal opportunities.

“Whether it’s the laptops or the 1000 students trained in agriculture, or even the 600 students I sent to China during my tenure as Chief Minister Punjab, it is my firm belief that Pakistan’s development does not rely on any single province. It depends on holistic development,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the stage again to deliver some of his most passionate remarks during the ceremony. He began by honoring the people of KP and Hazara Division for their resilience in the face of terrorism and ongoing security challenges.

He paid tribute to the police, law enforcement agencies, and the armed forces for their sacrifices in securing the nation. “My presence here today brings me immense joy because I am in the province of brave and valiant people who have fought terrorism for decades. Your sacrifices, which the nation may sometimes forget, will be remembered in golden words,” the Prime Minister remarked.

He also praised the parents and teachers of the students, acknowledging that their hard work and sacrifices were instrumental in shaping the future of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also shed light on the nation’s broader challenges, particularly the state of the economy and the need for skill development. He touched upon the importance of modern skills in sectors like IT, agriculture and mining, stressing the need to bridge the gap between the youth’s capabilities and the industry’s demands.

“We have pulled the economy back from the brink of default, and now it is time for us to boost growth. It will require modern skills, and our youth must lead this charge,” he said. He also announced plans for sending delegations from all provinces to China for training in AI and other cutting-edge technologies to serve the nation’s needs.

In response to local demands, the Prime Minister made several key announcements. These included the establishment of a Daanish School in Haripur, a model similar to those founded in Punjab, with separate campuses for boys and girls. He also responded to requests for a women’s campus at Haripur University, committing to its swift establishment.

“I respect and acknowledge the culture of KP, and I promise that this women’s campus will be built to honor the students and their aspirations,” he said. The Prime Minister also pledged the construction of Haripur Bridge, aimed at connecting educational institutions and promoting better access to resources.

The Prime Minister concluded his address with a message of unity and national pride. He urged the youth to be inspired by the teachings of Allama Iqbal, who envisioned a Pakistan where the youth would rise to global challenges with dignity and determination.

“We must accept the challenges before us, and move forward with unity and conviction. The future of Pakistan is in the hands of our youth, and they will lead this country to unprecedented heights,” he said.

Several students shared their personal stories of how the Laptop Scheme has transformed their lives. Ghalib Hassan, a son of a martyr from Peshawar, spoke of how the laptop he received under the scheme was not just a tool for education but a key to his success.

“My father’s dream was to connect me with the digital world, and thanks to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, that dream has been fulfilled. This laptop is not just a machine; it’s a gateway to my future,” Ghalib said. The laptop, he added, helped me to secure freelancing projects and earn an income.

Maham Batool from Karak also shared her gratitude, noting that the laptop helped her achieve her career goals. “Thanks to the laptop, I am now serving in Grade 17 at Askari Bank. My family and I owe this opportunity to the Laptop Scheme,” she said.

Wareesha Eman, from Lakki Marwat, spoke with pride about her achievements, thanking both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the government for their continued support. “This laptop is an honor for my village, family, and university. I also received the PEEF scholarship, which allowed me to pursue my education in Punjab,” Wareesha said.

Aimal Abbass, son of a Pakistan Army martyr, expressed heartfelt thanks for the scheme. He spoke of the sacrifices made by his family and his mother’s pride in his achievements. “The Laptop Scheme has brought immense joy to my family,” Aimal said, his voice filled with gratitude.

The event was marked by a guard of honor by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police’s smartly turned out contingent and Police Band for the recipients, and applause from the crowd.

Earlier, newly elected Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Haripur, Babar Nawaz expressed the hopes and expectations of the people of Haripur from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership. He highlighted the ongoing issues faced by the constituency, particularly in terms of education and development.

He also pointed out that many girls in Haripur, due to cultural barriers, were unable to pursue education in co-education institutions. In this regard, he made a special request for the establishment of a women’s campus at Haripur University, echoing the sentiments of the local community, he said.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Amir Muqam expressed his deep appreciation for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ongoing efforts, particularly in the KP and Hazara region. “The efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are unmatched and cannot be ignored.

The people of KP and Hazara are immensely grateful for the work he has done, and the frequent visits to the region reflect his commitment to the people here,” Muqam remarked.