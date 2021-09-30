Large parts of Karachi begin receiving lashing rains as storm nears coast

KARACHI: Parts of the port city have Thursday begun to receive lashing rains as the distance between the Sindh-Makran coast and Gulab cyclone narrows, ARY News reported.

Areas including North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Defense, Saddar, Malir and S.I.T.E. Area have reported heavy but sporadic rains at the press time.

Other parts of the city, too, have experienced loosening of low air pressure as wind gusts have taken over the warm atmosphere.

Gusty winds, taller waves feared in Karachi as storm nears, coasts alerted

Earlier today it was reported that as storm Gulab nears the Sindh-Markarn coast, feared to transform into Shaheen Cyclone, the gusty winds have taken over the atmosphere with reported sporadic showers in parts of the city.

The coastal belts have been warned, by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and provincial disaster management, to evacuate the settlements ahead of the fears of taller and lashing waves as the spinoff effect of the cyclone.

People are advised to keep at a distance from trees, billboards and polls. Vulnerable buildings are also at a risk, Director Met Office Sardar Sarfaraz told ARY News.

A weather official said that the depression in the Arabian Sea has been at a distance of 250 kilometres from Karachi and has further intensified.

Director Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that the weather conditions are conducive to further intensify the depression into a tropical cyclone.

