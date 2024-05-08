Larger benches formed to hear contempt cases on malicious campaigns against judges

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday constituted two larger benches to hear contempt of court cases on “malicious campaigns” against Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Akhtar Mohsin Kayani, ARY News reported.

According to the cause list issued by the court, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will head the one bench which also comprises Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

The other larger bench comprised Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan

The IHC will take up the contempt of court cases on Thursday (May 9).

Justice Babar Sattar had written a letter to the IHC Chief Justice regarding the social media campaign against him.

Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Akhtar Mohsin Kayani are among the six IHC judges who have complained of interference in judicial affairs by the country’s intelligence apparatus.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) condemned the “malicious campaign” against Justice Babar Sattar on social media, as part of which confidential information and documents belonging to the judge were leaked online.

In a statement, the court stated that those behind the campaign against Justice Sattar not only leaked the travel documents of Sattar, his wife and his children but also accused him of hiding assets in both Pakistan and the US.

“As part of the malicious campaign, the confidential information has been posted and reposted on social media, including travel documents of the Hon’ble Judge, his wife and children,” the press release said.

Read More: IHC to hold contempt proceedings over social media campaign targeting Justice Babar Sattar

“Justice Babar Sattar has never had any nationality other than that of Pakistan,” the IHC clarified, adding that while Sattar worked as a lawyer in New York and was granted a green card, “he left his job in the US in 2005 and returned to Pakistan and has lived and worked in Pakistan since then.”

The campaign also leaked details about properties declared in the judge’s tax returns, “accompanied by unlawful and malignant allegations”, the press release stated.

The court noted that the Judicial Commission of Pakistan thoroughly scrutinised Justice Sattar’s assets in Pakistan and the US before his appointment as a judge.