web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 7, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Larkana: Four little girls drown in pond in Badah

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LARKANA: Four little girls of a family drown in a pond in Badah town of Sindh’s Larkana district, reports said.

“Four girls Bushra 3years, Humaira 4years, Amna and Ghulam Fatima 7yrs each, were drown while bathing in a pond in Sahib Khan Malano village,” police officials told media.

Little girls Bushra and Humaira were drowning in the deep water. Amna and Ghulam Fatima while trying to save them, were also drowned, according to local police.

The dead bodies of four girls when reached to their homes made every eye tearful in the village.

The families of girls refused to conduct postmortem of the bodies, according to police.

In another incident of drowning, a youth of Karachi visiting Thar Parkar, was drowned in Maya dam in Nangarparkar during visit of Karoonjhar hills, officials said on Monday.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.