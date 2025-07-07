Larkana: Four little girls drown in pond in Badah

LARKANA: Four little girls of a family drown in a pond in Badah town of Sindh’s Larkana district, reports said.

“Four girls Bushra 3years, Humaira 4years, Amna and Ghulam Fatima 7yrs each, were drown while bathing in a pond in Sahib Khan Malano village,” police officials told media.

Little girls Bushra and Humaira were drowning in the deep water. Amna and Ghulam Fatima while trying to save them, were also drowned, according to local police.

The dead bodies of four girls when reached to their homes made every eye tearful in the village.

The families of girls refused to conduct postmortem of the bodies, according to police.

In another incident of drowning, a youth of Karachi visiting Thar Parkar, was drowned in Maya dam in Nangarparkar during visit of Karoonjhar hills, officials said on Monday.