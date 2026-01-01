Larkana policeman involved in extra-judicial killing arrested

LARKANA: A policeman involved in extra-judicial killing of an injured accused in Larkana, has been arrested and suspended from his police job, officials said.

The extra-judicial killing incident took place at Haidery police station in Larkana four days ago.

A man Ali Gul Kalhoro had arrived in Larkana from Qambar-Shahdadkot district, was involved in an alleged encounter with policemen and injuring a cop Zeb Jatoi, officials said.

A policeman Arz Muhammad Jatoi received the report of the incident, who reached to the spot and opened fire at the face of the arrested accused, killing him on the spot.

Deceased man Ali Gul Kalhoro was a native of Qambar-Shahdadkot district and wanted to police in some cases, police said.

SSP Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry taken notice of the extra-judicial killing and suspended and arrested murder accused policeman Arz Muhammad.