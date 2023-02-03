‘Larkon ko Beemari Hai’: Raveena Tandon’s video goes viral

Veteran Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon became the talk of social media after her hilarious reenactment video went viral.

The actor shared the hilarious clip on Instagram. In the clip, the actor reenacted the lines “Agar koi larka aap ko like kar raha hai toh apne aap ko heroine mat samjho. Yeh sab ko like karte hai. Larkon ko beemari hoti hai. Saale mazak banake rakha hai (Don’t think of yourself as a heroine if a boy likes. They like everyone. They have a disease. Is this a joke or what?)“. Raveena Tandon, in the caption, said that it’s a fact.

The clip got millions of likes and heartwarming comments from Instagram users.

The ‘Ziddi‘ star posts pictures and videos of her personal and professional endeavours on her account.

Moreover, her hilarious reenaction videos go viral each time. Here are some of them.

Raveena Tandon was among the top female actors in the Bollywood industry during the 90s decade and received top honours including the National Film Award and Filmfare Awards for her stellar performances across the genres.

The ‘Mohra‘ star made her smashing debut in the action flick ‘Patthar Ke Phool‘ (1991) opposite Salman Khan and has consistently given mind-blowing performances in numerous hits over a career spanning 32 years.

She was last seen on the big screen in the mega-hit ‘KGF: Chapter 2‘. In the pipeline, Tandon has ‘Ghudchadi‘ and ‘Patna Shukla‘.

