Lasbela helicopter crash: FIA submits report on anti-army campaign

ISLAMABAD: The joint inquiry committee has submitted an initial report on the misuse of social media to malign the military officers who were martyred in the Lasbela helicopter crash, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the joint committee – including officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) – have submitted an initial report to Interior Ministry.

Sources told ARY News that the inquiry team has detected a total of 754 social media accounts responsible for a bulk of the misleading claims and smear campaign against the military.

The inquiry team claimed that over 17 accounts were found to be operating from India whereas 204 accounts were being handled by people inside Pakistan.

Sources further said that the team has identified six people while around 84 people who were shortlisted during the course of the investigations were being thoroughly probed.

Meanwhile, data of 78 persons have been sent to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for verification.

The wreckage of an unfortunate Army helicopter that went missing during a relief and rescue operation in the flood-hit Balochistan area has been found in Musa Goth, Winder.

DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar confirmed the news that all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command, Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom.

Earlier on Monday, Federal government notified a six-member committee comprising members from the FIA, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and ISI to probe a negative campaign being launched post helicopter crash in Lasbela that saw martyrdom of six Pakistan Army officials including Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

