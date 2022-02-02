Lashana Lynch, Ariana DeBose earn BAFTA’s ‘Rising Star’ nomination

James Bond star Lashana Lynch and ‘West Side Story’ Golden Globe winner Ariana DeBose, are among the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award at this year’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards.

At 18 years old, American actress Millicent Simmonds, who is deaf, is the youngest of the nominees. She is best known for starring in the ‘A Quiet Place’ horror films.

MAKE WAY FOR THE 2022 @ee RISING STAR NOMINEES! 💫 Ariana DeBose

💫 Harris Dickinson

💫 Lashana Lynch

💫 Millicent Simmonds

💫 Kodi Smit-McPhee Vote now to see your favourite #EERisingStar nominee to win the award at the #EEBAFTAs! https://t.co/Or8TroyVRb pic.twitter.com/7Dwr4FR6nb — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 1, 2022

The list of five contenders, revealed on Tuesday, also includes British actor Harris Dickinson, most recently seen in ‘The King’s Man’, and Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee, known for Oscar-tipped Western ‘The Power of the Dog’ as well as the more recent ‘X-Men’ films.

Our rising star, Kodi Smit-McPhee! Congrats to Kodi on his nomination for BAFTA’s 2022 EE Rising Star Award. ⭐️ #ThePowerOfTheDog pic.twitter.com/48lD5OjdpL — The Power of the Dog (@TPOTD) February 1, 2022

London-born Lynch was catapulted into the global spotlight last year as 007 agent Nomi in the latest James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’. She previously starred in ‘Captain Marvel’.

Congratulations to NO TIME TO DIE’s Lashana Lynch who has been nominated for an #EERisingStar @BAFTA Award. Vote here: https://t.co/2AahwqkJHu pic.twitter.com/PkLTnAETTQ — James Bond (@007) February 1, 2022

American actress DeBose won best supporting actress for her role in Steven Spielberg’s critically-acclaimed ‘West Side Story’ remake at last month’s Golden Globes.

Newly nominated for @BAFTA’s Rising Star award, @ArianaDeBose gives a positively electric performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s lavish retelling of ‘West Side Story’: https://t.co/ad1xO62B5Z pic.twitter.com/wAUBpvDUUd — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 1, 2022

The BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will take place on March 13 in London. The full list of nominations will be announced on Thursday.

Comments