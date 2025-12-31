Lasith Malinga joins Sri Lanka as fast-bowling consultant

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has roped in legendary pacer Lasith Malinga as the fast-bowling consultant for the national men’s team, reaffirming its focus on strengthening the pace attack ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The appointment, announced on Tuesday, is on a short-term basis from December 15 to January 25, and forms part of Sri Lanka’s build-up to the global event, which the island nation will co-host with India from February 7 to March 8.

During his one-month stint, Malinga will work closely with Sri Lanka’s fast bowlers, assisting in their preparation and overall development, with particular emphasis on death bowling, an area in which the former spearhead built an unmatched reputation in the shortest format.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Lasith Malinga as the Consultant – Fast Bowling Coach for the national men’s team,” the board said in a statement.

“Malinga will support the preparation and development of Sri Lanka’s national fast bowlers as part of the build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

“Sri Lanka Cricket aims to leverage his vast international experience and renowned expertise, especially in T20 cricket.”

While officially a 40-day engagement, Malinga’s return is seen as a continuation of his long-standing involvement with Sri Lanka’s pace unit.

He has previously served as a fast-bowling consultant on multiple occasions and has remained closely connected with the national setup, offering guidance to leading bowlers and advising the coaching group headed by Sanath Jayasuriya over the past two years.

Widely regarded as one of Sri Lanka’s greatest fast bowlers, Lasith Malinga claimed 546 wickets across formats in a glittering international career spanning nearly 16 years.

Beyond his on-field exploits, he also led Sri Lanka to their maiden Men’s T20 World Cup title in 2014, cementing his legacy as a white-ball great.

Sri Lanka will open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Ireland on February 8, before facing Oman on February 12 and Australia on February 16 in the group stage.