Last 3 years an ‘economic success story’: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday the incumbent government’s last three years are an “economic success story.”

Chairing a meeting of the Macro Economic Advisory Group in Islamabad, the prime minister said Pakistan performed exceptionally well in fighting the Covid pandemic compared to other regional countries.

He said the national economy kept growing steadily due to the government’s policies of smart lockdown, incentives for the construction industry, social protection programmes, as well as subsidies for industries, small and medium enterprises.

Prime Minister Khan lamented the government inherited a huge circular debt, anti-export policies, unsustainable fiscal conditions, less competitive business environment and policies of lack of incentives for the private sector.

Despite the worst balance of payment crisis in Pakistan’s history in 2018, economic hardships due to the pandemic, high commodity prices in the global market and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, he said growth rate is still expected to be above four per cent, which is a huge achievement.

The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to coordinate and implement long and short plans for further betterment of macro-economic conditions, as well as living conditions of people.

The meeting was briefed on the overall economic situation of the country, the government’s steps to mitigate the effects of high food prices on common man and its achievements in the last three years.

