Last night was ‘third warmest’ recorded in Karachi’s history: Met Office

KARACHI: A Met Official on Thursday said that the last night was the third warmest recorded in the history of Karachi in September, ARY News reported.

As the port city is undergoing a hot to very hot weather spell due to suspension of the sea-breeze, the night between Wednesday and Thursday was the third warmest recorded in the month of September in Karachi.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 30.5 degrees Celsius last night.

The second highest temperature at night on May 18 this year between Sunday and Monday, with the maximum temperature at 32.5°Celsius.

Due to the suspension of sea breeze under the influence of a tropical cyclone in May, the metropolis recorded the highest temperature at that night since 2015 with 32.5°Celsius.

“The night on May 8, 2015, was the hottest night in Karachi on record with 34°Celsius,” an official of the met department said.