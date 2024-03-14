Last photo of Uruguayan flight-571 passengers emerges before Andes tragedy

The tragic story of Uruguayan Flight 571 unfolds as a recently surfaced photograph captures the final moments before disaster struck in the Andes Mountains.

Survivors endured an unimaginable 72 days of hardship, resorting to desperate measures, including cannibalism, to survive.

This is the final photograph of the notorious Uruguayan Flight 571, taken just before it met with disaster in the Andes on October 13, 1972. Of the 45 people on board, 27 initially survived the crash. Facing extreme conditions for survival, they were compelled to resort to… pic.twitter.com/PHb6dyTqPh — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) March 7, 2024

Recently resurfaced on Twitter, an image shows the last few moments on-board of the passengers on Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, just before the horrific events that followed. The flight crashed into the Andes Mountains on October 13, 1972, and this image has once again elicited mixed reactions online.

The flight, chartered by the Old Christians Club, was en route from Montevideo, Uruguay to Santiago, Chile, carrying 45 passengers, including amateur rugby players and crew members.

Departing from Carrasco International Airport, the flight encountered challenging weather, necessitating an unexpected stopover in Mendoza, Argentina, before resuming its journey the following day.

On October 13, 1972, at approximately 2:18 PM, the twin-engined Fairchild turboprop resumed its course, navigating south through the Pass of Planchón due to altitude limitations.

However, a fatal error by the pilot led to a catastrophic crash in a remote valley near the Chilean border, claiming the lives of 12 passengers and leaving 33 survivors stranded amidst the harsh Andean terrain.

Facing sub-zero temperatures and dwindling food supplies, the survivors were confronted with a horrifying reality. With provisions exhausted within a week, they were forced to resort to cannibalism to sustain themselves.

Despite their dire circumstances, a group of individuals emerged as leaders, embarking on a perilous journey in search of rescue.

After 72 days of isolation and struggle, on December 20, 1972, two survivors encountered herdsmen in the village of Los Maitenes, Chile. This encounter sparked a chain of events leading to the rescue of 16 survivors.

Two helicopters were dispatched to the crash site, airlifting the survivors to safety, thereby bringing an end to their harrowing ordeal.

Twitter users' responses highlight the lasting influence of this extraordinary story:

