Last video message: Rozina Gopang exposes Sindh lawlessness before death

LARKANA: A woman has allegedly committed suicide after failing to get justice and protection from her ex-husband in Larkana but she exposed the lawlessness in Sindh before meeting death in a video message, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The video of a Larkana woman namely Rozina Gopang has surfaced on social media in which she told the story of the rule of lawlessness in Sindh.

The woman was seen crying and telling the miseries she was facing in the shape of physical abuse and abduction of her child by her ex-husband and later the police inaction.

She was heard saying that her husband divorced her but he used to break into her residence and subjected her to torture.

Before murder

ترجمہ: شوہر زبردستی گھر میں گھس آتا ہے، زبردستی بچہ لیکر گیا ہے۔ کورٹ گئی تو بولا ڈھائی تین لاکھ خرچہ آئے گا۔

ایس ایس پی کے پاس گئی تو کہا بچہ باپ لیکر گیا ہے کوئی اغوا تو نہیں ہوا۔۔

ہر جگھ رشوت ہے، ہم غریب کہاں جائیں؟؟؟ #JusticeForRozinaGopang pic.twitter.com/696r5rLmiW — Imtiaz Chandio (@imtiazchandyo) July 21, 2022

Rozina was telling in her last video message that she went to senior superintendent police (SSP) Khairpur and Larkana offices to lodge a complaint against her ex-husband but in a result, police blamed her instead of taking action against him.

She has reportedly tried to file a case against her ex-husband but the hefty expenses restricted her to seek justice from the courts.

The extremely disappointed Larkana woman was found hanged in the room today after failing to get justice and police protection. The body was recovered from Mohalla Rasulabad of Larkana city. Police termed the incident a suicide without conducting any inquiry.

The sisters of the deceased woman alleged that Rozina’s ex-husband murdered her.

Following her incident, #JusticeForRozinaGopang became a Twitter trend and netizens sought action against the culprits behind Rozina’s death.

Comments