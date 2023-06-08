Indian music icon Lata Mangeshkar was slow-poisoned possibly by her servant in the 1960s and was bedridden for months.

Lata Mangeshkar battled serious health scares in the year 1962 after her family came to know that the music icon for being poisoned by someone, she revealed in a conversation with author Nasreen Munni Kabir.

Recalling the poisoning incident in a free-wheeling conversation with Kabir for her book ‘Lata in Her Own Voice’, the ‘Nightingale of India’ disclosed that she was bedridden for three months.

“In 1962, I fell very ill for about three months. One day, I woke up feeling very uneasy in my stomach. And then I started throwing up — it was terrible, the vomit was a greenish colour,” she had stated.

Mangeshkar explained, “The doctor came and even brought an X-ray machine home because I could not move. He X-rayed my stomach and said I was being slowly poisoned.”

Following the traumatic incident, her sister Usha decided to take care of her meals and informed the same to the servant in the kitchen. After which the servant sneaked off the job without any payment.

“So we thought someone had planted him there. We didn’t know who it was,” she mentioned further adding that they couldn’t identify the person behind it.

It is pertinent to mention that the Queen of Melody, Lata Mangeshkar, 92, passed away in February last year, after multiple organ failure.

In her career spanning seven decades and over 30,000 songs in multiple languages, Lata Mangeshkar was the recipient of civilian awards Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Bharat Ratna in 2001.

Moreover, she was also conferred with France’s highest civilian award, ‘Officier de la Legion d’Honneur’ (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2009.