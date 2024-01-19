Latif Khosa replaced as PTI founder’s lawyer in NCA £190m case

ISLAMABAD: lawyers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in NCA £190m case, Sardar Latif Khosa and Sardar Shahbaz Khosa will no longer represent him in the case, ARY News reported.

The sources privy to the development told that Barrister Ali Zafar would now be the defense counsel in the case. The PTI founder did not direct Latif Khosa to step down from the case but he did so owing to busy schedule in connection with campaign for the General Elections 2024.

Latif Khosa is contesting the election from NA-122 where he is facing the challenge of Pakistan Muslim-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Saad Rafique.

Meanwhile, Sardar Shahbaz Khosa will continue counselling the PTI founder in the Toshakhana case.

Earlier, an accountability court on Friday deferred the indictment of the former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi in NCA £190m case, ARY News reported.

The indictment that was scheduled for today was deferred until January 24. AC judge Muhammad Bashir conducted a hearing of the case in the Adiala Jail.

The indictment was deferred due to the absence of the PTI founder’s lawyer Ali Zafar in the case.

Now January 24 has been fixed for the indictment of the former prime minister and notices have been issued to the concerned parties in this regard.