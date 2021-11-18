‘Shamelessly laughing’: IOK girl shares Indian police’s response on father’s murder

ISLAMABAD: A heart-wrenching video clip of the daughter of a man martyred in Indian occupied Kashmir has gone viral in which she could be heard narrating the laughing response of the Indian cops over her father’s extra-judicial killing, ARY NEWS reported.

The Indian forces have murdered multiple Kashmiris in the past two days including a doctor and a trader in extra-judicial killings, prompting protest from the families and others in the occupied territory demanding the return of the bodies of their loved ones.

IOK’s trader Altaf Bhatt was also among the martyrs, whose daughter’s video has brought tears in the eyes of many as she described how Indian soldiers responded with laughter while detailing her father’s extra-judicial killing.

“I tell them – uncle how can you think my father is this [terrorist] …They laugh at me – what response can I give them? They were laughing…They were shamelessly laughing at me. What could I say to them?”

The video has gone viral on social media and prompted fury on social media over the behaviour meted out by the Indian forces against the Kashmiris in the occupied territory.

Listen and share voice of daughter of Altaf Bhat who along with 3 other men was killed by Indian Police in #Hyderpora #Kashmir in what’s being claimed as a fake encounter. Families were even denied the bodies by authorities for proper burial. #KashmiriLivesMatter @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/TvnI8M1r8b — M. Jibran Nasir 🇵🇸 (@MJibranNasir) November 17, 2021

Pakistan has also strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) recently.

At least 25 Kashmiris have been martyred in fake encounters and so-called “cordon and search operations” by Indian occupation forces since October 1, 2021, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said.

He pointed out that extra-judicial killings, illegal detentions, daily harassment and restrictions on fundamental freedoms, continue to be the norm in IIOJK.

“India must understand that no amount of systematic brutalities, rampant use of force and brutal clamp-downs can suppress the indigenous Kashmiri struggle,” the spokesperson stressed.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!