Laundered money used to buy 200 expensive cars, reveals NAB probe

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has unearthed a scam involving the purchase of 200 benami cars worth billions of rupees, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

Laundered money was used to purchase and import the 200 expensive vehicles, including Land Cruisers, the sources said, adding CNICs of some citizens were illegally used without their knowledge to purchase these vehicles.

Also Read: School teacher dies of cardiac attack after receiving NAB notice over benami account

The NAB Rawalpindi has sought the National Database Registration Authority’s (Nadra) help in tracing the people involved in the scam, they said, adding the bureau has gathered evidence of a large network involved in the purchase of the vehicles.

The said that some customs officials were also found to be in contact with the network.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Benami Zone had traced as many as 15 expensive benami vehicles registered in the name of a person.

Also Read: FBR benami zone confiscates 19 luxury vehicles in Karachi

Sources said all the vehicles are registered in the name of a citizen, Abdul Ghaffar, who in a statement denied owing these. He said he has nothing to do with the cars registered in his name and doesn’t have any knowledge about who actually owns them.