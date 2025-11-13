Lauren Sánchez Bezos endorses Sydney Sweeney's "Christy"

Christy, the boxing biopic of Sydney Sweeney, has only managed to make $1.3 million at the box office despite receiving high praise from critics.

Hollywood heavy Lauren Sánchez Bezos is fully endorsing the star regardless of her lacklustre debut.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos, 55, journalist, is considered to be Sydney Sweeney’s close pal, as she attended the actress’s space-themed birthday party in September, as well as her wedding in June with husband Jeff Bezos.

Helping her Instagram handle to praise the movie, Lauren Sánchez Bezos said, “Just watched @sydney_sweeney in @christy.movie. I have to say it’s one of the most powerful movies I have ever seen. Oscar-worthy performance by Sydney.”

However, the tale of the story revolves around the life of boxing superstar Christy Martin, starring the Euphoria star. Martin emerges from a small town to become an International Boxing Hall of Fame member, tackling violence from her husband and coach, Jim Martin, starring Ben Foster.

Notably, the movie received high appreciation from harsh critics; in addition to that, the audience present at the Toronto International Film Festival even extended the major role player a standing ovation.

Christy Martin, the film’s whole story, herself on Instagram, joined the chorus of encouragement, stating, “Syd not only worked her ass off for this film, she worked her ass off for me. For my story. For so many others suffering in silence. She is my friend and ally!”

Currently, Sydney Sweeney is making news with vocalist Scooter Braun, following new project partnership rumors, fueling a buzz of potential creative collaboration between the music mogul and the hitmaker.

Earlier on Thursday, Australian Celebrity Ruby Rose publicly criticised actress Sydney Sweeney, blaming her for the disappointing box office performance of the recently released boxing biopic, Christy.

The film, which features Sweeney in the lead role as boxing icon Christy Martin, has struggled with ticket sales, reportedly earning only $1.3 million domestically in its opening weekend.

Taking to Threads, Rose unexpectedly called out Sweeney, revealing she was originally set to star in the project. Rose claimed the original script was “incredible” and emphasised that the initial team had a deep connection to the material.