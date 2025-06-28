Which celebrity inspired Lauren Sanchez’s custom wedding dress design?

Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez walked down the aisle for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, wearing a custom-designed Italian lace wedding dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

Journalist Lauren Sanchez, who married e-commerce tycoon Jeff Bezos in a lavish Venice ceremony on Friday, June 27, opted for a custom wedding dress by designer duo Dolce & Gabbana for her nuptials at San Giorgio Maggiore, witnessed by more than 200 high-profile guests on the Italian island.

The corseted, mermaid-style gown, featuring hand-appliquéd Italian lace, which the bride of the hour labelled as a ‘piece of poetry’, was inspired by the high-necked lace wedding dress of Sophia Loren, which she wore to marry Cary Grant in the 1958 film ‘Houseboat’, Sanchez revealed to a foreign magazine, adding that the ‘timeless’ piece had been in the making for more than a year and a half.

“It went from ‘I want a simple, sexy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now,” she told the publication. “I am a different person than I was five years ago.”

“It just feels like, I don’t know, it carries everything I’ve walked through to get here. It’s elegant, it’s timeless, it’s soft,” Sanchez added.

