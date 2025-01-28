web analytics
Law Minister’s peculiar logic over FBR vehicles’ purchase

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar has said that the vehicles for FBR officials being purchased to address the shortfall in sales tax revenues, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“There is Rs 3,000 billion shortfall in sales tax revenues,” federal minister said while floating his peculiar logic for purchase of over one thousand expensive vehicles for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

“FBR officials will work in the field to take measures to reduce this deficit,” Tarar said.

He said the prime minister was not easily convinced over the matter. “No separate amount released for purchase of these vehicles,” he said. “The FBR will purchase the vehicles from its own budget,” minister said.

He said that the 1100CC vehicles being purchased for the FBR.

Speaking at the floor of Senate, Faisal Vawda earlier said FBR failed to achieve Rs384 billion revenue target and yet getting vehicles.

“Shortfall in FBR’s targets might be the reason behind rewarding them with new vehicles.”

He further said if you insist on fulfilling your desires and providing vehicles, but why not opt for economical options like 600cc cars instead of locking in 1,300cc ones?

Vawda also referenced the controversial case of £190 million, stating, “The cabinet had approved that decision as well, which led to imprisonment. These vehicles might lead to similar consequences.”

