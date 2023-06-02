Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir returns home

KARACHI: Renowned lawyer and activist Advocate Jibran Nasir has returned home after his ‘disappearance’ from Karachi on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

Police claimed that activist Jibran Nasir has returned home and a team will meet him at his residence soon. Police added that the team will collect information from Nasir regarding his abductors.

Police said that Nasir’s family confirmed about his return.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of social worker and advocate Jibran Nasir’s ‘disappearance’ from Karachi.

As per details, the Sindh CM expressing concern over the ‘disappearance’ of Jibran Nasir has summoned a report from IGP Ghulam Nabhi Memon.

The provincial police chief has also been directed to take immediate steps for Jibran’s recovery.

Jibran Nasir’s wife Mansha Pasha claimed that her husband was picked up by unidentified men on Thursday night from Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area.