Lawyer Killed, 7 Injured in Swat Fight Sparked by Children’s Dispute

SWAT: Frustration is on rise in the society as one person was killed and seven others were injured in a violent clash sparked by a dispute among children in Swat, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the tragic incident occurred in the Shana Karpa Haji Abad area of Swat. The deceased was identified as Advocate Attaullah Jan.

The body of the deceased and the injured individuals were shifted to a nearby hospital, where the survivors are receiving medical treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and CCTV footage of the clash has surfaced.

Earlier today, the Lahore High Court summoned reports from the Home Secretary Punjab and CCPO, while hearing a petition over Basant incidents.

A bench of the high court comprises of Justice Awais Khalid heard petition of Azhar Siddique Advocate over deaths and injuries of people during Basant celebrations.

According to the petition, the Punjab home department has shared figures of six deaths during the Basant festival. “Over 100 citizens were also injured against the government claims of safe Basant festivities”.

“Basant has become a life-threatening danger instead of a festival,” petitioner argued. “Dozens of children were injured in falling from roofs”.

It has been requested to the court in the petition to place responsibility of the negligence against against the concerned officials.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until February 17.