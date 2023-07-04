Lawyer murder case: PTI chief fails to appear before JIT

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has failed to appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the murder case of a Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The JIT probing the murder case of a Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar held its sixth session in Quetta today. PTI chief did not appear before the JIT once again.

For further investigation, another suspect Sardar Khan was taken into custody who appeared before the JIT today. Sources told ARY News that Sardar Khan failed to provide satisfactory answers to the investigators.

The JIT members decided to finalise the next strategy regarding the PTI chief after his continuous absence despite the issuance of two call-up notices. The JIT would issue more call-up notices and seek his arrest warrants if he continuously fails to appear before the investigators, sources added.

In a relevant development today, the Islamabad High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail to the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the murder case of Senior Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar.

A two-member bench headed by IHC CJ Amir Farooq heard the case and granted protective bail to former premier Khan till July 18.

The PTI chief was booked in Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case, registered at the Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station under the charges of murder, terrorism and others on the complaint of the deceased’s son.

The deceased lawyer was pursuing a treason case against the former prime minister.

Supreme Court lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, was shot dead in Quetta at Almo Chowk when unidentified individuals opened fire.