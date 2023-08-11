Lawyer reveals reason for not transferring PTI Chairman to Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: The legal representative of the Punjab government disclosed the reason which refraining from relocating the PTI Chairman to Adiala Jail, said that the former PM was not transferred due to security reasons, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the Punjab government’s lawyers revealed that the PTI Chairman was not transferred to Adiala Jail based on security reasons.

The Punjab government’s lawyers revealed that Adiala Jail is of a sensitive nature of prison with an overcapacity of inmates. Therefore, based on security reasons, the PTI Chairman was not moved to Adiala Jail.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of PTI Chairman – Sher Faisal – sarcastically dismissed the government’s presented reasons, stating that Adiala is the most secure jail regarding security matters, with more inmates accommodated there than any other prison.

Regarding the medical checkup, the lawyer questioned, “why the doctor of PTI Chairman is not allowed for the medical checkup?”. He mentioned that even Nawaz Sharif was visited by his doctor named – Dr. Adnan.

During the hearing, Advocate Intezar Panjutha stated that the PTI Chairman’s family is concerned that he might be given poisoned food in jail. He suggested that representatives of the Punjab government should take an oath on this matter.

Upon which, the Chief Justice addressed the Punjab government’s lawyer, stating that the former prime minister are under your protection and it’s your responsibility. The complete responsibility of the PTI Chairman lies with the Superintendent of the jail.