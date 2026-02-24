Lawyer sentenced to prison for social media comments against female judge

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday sentenced a lawyer to six months in prison for making inappropriate and derogatory comments against a female judge on social media.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the accused, Asadullah Advocate.

According to the short order issued by the court, the lawyer was found guilty of contempt of court under Section 3 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2004.

The case pertains to the use of insulting and offensive language by the lawyer against a female civil judge posted in Swat city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A complaint had been filed against him for using inappropriate remarks against the judge on social media.

In its verdict, the court ruled that Asadullah Advocate had committed contempt of court.

The PHC issued a brief order in the contempt case, stating that a detailed judgment will be released later.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to the federal government, seeking a detailed report on measures taken to regulate social media use by children under the age of 16.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued a two-page written order on a petition filed by a minor, Akbar Khan Shinwari, through his father, seeking the enforcement of fundamental rights.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the government to prohibit and regulate social media use by children under 16.

The court observed that the well-being and safety of children from online harm are of paramount importance.

It noted that unregulated access to social media platforms exposes children to potential risks, including cyberbullying, mental health issues, privacy violations, and exposure to harmful content.