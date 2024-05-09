Lawyers observe countrywide strike against police violence

Lawyers’ organisations across Pakistan are observing a nationwide strike to show solidarity with the legal fraternity against Wednesday’s incidents of alleged police violence against lawyers in Lahore.

In condemnation of the illegal and unlawful acts by the Punjab police, lawyers across the country staged a complete strike and abstained from appearing in courts to demonstrate solidarity with the advocates of the Lahore Bar Association.

Additionally, they also convened protest meetings, marches, and rallies in their respective bar rooms to express their dissent on this matter.

In a statement, PBC Vice Chairman Riazat Ali Sahar condemned the police ‘violence’ against lawyers in Lahore, terming it a ‘brutal attack’ on the legal fraternity.

He said that the police ‘brutally’ tortured the lawyers while many of them have been arrested. He said that under the constitution, every individual has the right to peaceful protest.

“The police brutality of Punjab police against lawyers cannot be ignored,” the PBC vice chairman added. Riazat Ali Sahar said that Punjab police’s barbaric behavior has ‘damaged’ the dignity of the legal fraternity.

The PBC also demanded the authorities concerned to take action against police officials involved in what it termed brutality against lawyers.