Lawyers Protection Act to be tabled in next cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday gave a nod to the approval of Lawyers’ Protection Act which would be tabled before the federal cabinet in this next meeting for approval in principle, ARY News reported.

The matter was discussed in a meeting between the prime minister and a delegation of the newly-elected office bearers of the bar councils from across the country.

The prime minister assured the lawyers that the government would hold consultations with the lawyers regarding the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary.

Concerning the demand of the bar council representatives for a right to appeal on suo motu notice of the Supreme Court, the prime minister asked them to present a draft bill in this regard. He assured the bar members that the government would table the said bill in the parliament.

PM Shehbaz lauding innumerable sacrifices rendered by the lawyers for the supremacy of constitution and law, said the legal fraternity made a huge struggle for rule of law in the country.

He said the incumbent government was striving for the resolution of the issues faced by the bar councils.He told the delegation that the previous government inflicted a huge loss on every sector and that the violations of constitution and law were also rampant at that time.

The prime minister congratulated the newly-elected office bearers of the bar councils and appreciated the sacrifices by the lawyers’ community for the supremacy of the constitution and law.

He said the lawyers raised their voices effectively against every unconstitutional step by the previous government for which they deserved applause.

The members of the delegation apprised the prime minister of the issues confronting the Pakistan Bar Council, Islamabad High Court Bar Council as well as the provincial bar councils. The prime minister assured them of the immediate resolution of their genuine issues.

