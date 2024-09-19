Lawyers in talks with govt over Constitutional Court: SCBA

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Shahzad Shaukat has said that the talks ongoing with government over the Constitutional Court, ARY News reported on Thursday.

President SCBA said that the lawyers shall send their suggestions to the Supreme Court Bar for talks, “We will hold talks with government over their suggestions”.

He said any constitutional decision without consultation with lawyers will be deemed ‘mere consultation’.

“The bar councils across Pakistan used to demand for the constitutional court, our talks are going on with the government over the issue,” Shahzad Shaukat said.

He said the law minister has heard our stance with patience and lawyers have been satisfied with his assurance.

SCBA President said that the lawyers have formed a committee, “We will jointly give better constitutional proposals over the issue”.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that bar councils were stakeholders, and they would be taken into confidence.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said he would hold a press conference along with bar councils’ representatives.

The decision was made to interact with the bar associations in the wake of lawyers’ bodies’ opposition to the proposed constitutional amendment.

The incumbent coalition government is all set to present a constitutional bill that aims to introduce reforms in judiciary including setting up a constitutional court.