Lawyers to argue over bail plea of YouTuber accused of blackmailing

LAHORE: A local court called arguments from lawyers over bail petition of a female YouTuber apprehended for allegedly blackmailing top government officials, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Rae Yaseen Shaheen called the lawyers arguments over the bail petition of the accused on November 11.

The Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested the female YouTuber in October over multiple complaints against her of allegedly blackmailing top-ranking government officials.

“Accused woman runs a YouTube channel,” according to officials of the FIA Cybercrime wing. “Immodest videos and pictures of top officers were recovered from her cell phone,” officials said.

According to reports, the accused had allegedly hacked cellphones of her victims and stolen information including videos and pictures from the data.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!