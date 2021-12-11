LB elections: ECP issues notices to NA speaker, lawmakers over violations

PESHAWAR: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notices to Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser and leaders of other political parties over violating the code of conduct ahead of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY NEWS reported.

The district monitoring officer has issued notice to NA Speaker Asad Qaiser asking him to appear before the ECP on December 13.

The ECP also issued notices to MNA Shaukat Ali, MPA Samar Bilour and directed them to appear before the district monitoring officer on December 12 and 13 respectively.

Moreover, the ECP wrapped up the notice issued to Opposition Leader in KP Assembly Akram Khan Durrani after he apologized and submitted an affidavit that he would not violate the code of conduct again.

Yesterday, top Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were fined and issued show-cause notices by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over violations during local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

PPP leaders Bilawal Bhutto, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Information Minister Saeed Ghani, MNAs Khursheed Shah, and Qadir Patel, and party’s Sindh leader Nisar Khuhro have been fined over violating the code of conduct during the local bodies elections in the province.

They would have to submit Rs50,000 each in the national treasury.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also imposed an Rs50,000 fine on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur for violating the code of conduct for the local body elections.

The local bodies elections are scheduled in the KP on December 19.

