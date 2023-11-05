LB Elections: Voting for by-polls in 16 Sindh districts underway

KARACHI: The polling for Local Bodies (LB) by-elections in 16 districts of Sindh is underway with strict security measures on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The provincial election commission has stated that the polling began at 8:00 am and will continue till 05:00 pm without any interval.

According to the ECP, as many as 182 polling stations have been set up for voting in the LB-by polls. Of 182 polling stations, 109 have been declared highly sensitive and 100 sensitive.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sources have said that fool-proof security measures have been taken to ensure free and fair elections in a peaceful electoral process.

Meanwhile, a Control Room has been set up to monitor the electoral process and redressal of grievances by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Control Room will remain in place till Monday, and will continue to function till the election results are declared.

To register any kind of complaint regarding polling, following numbers can be contacted. 051- 9204403, 051- 9210837,051 -9201057, 051-9210838.

