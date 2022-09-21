LBOD breach supporters, opponents continue sit-ins in Badin

BADIN: A stand-off of two rival protests, supporting and opposing the cut at LBOD Zero Point, ongoing here to protect their respective areas from flooding.

The sit-ins ongoing on Thar Coal Road, originally known as Badin-Mithi Road, for consecutive six days.

The protest over the possible breach at Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) RD-211 dyke at Shadi Large continuing for restoration of the natural waterway, while the group opposing the breach claims that hundreds of villages and agriculture lands will be submerged and will result in huge losses.

People from Mirpur Khas, Jhuddo, Dighri, Pingrio, Malkani and Badin participating in two different protests.

The sit-in has been ongoing on Thar Coal Road, originally known as Badin-Mithi Road, which has been blocked for traffic for last six days.

Local administration tried to cross heavy machinery from an alternate route but failed in its effort. More than 20 oil tankers have

Hundreds of vehicles carrying petrol and diesel for the Coalfield have been grounded at the bank of a canal.

The protesters of either side are being led by local leaders of various parties and political groups who have put forward their opposite demands to the officials.

The officials of district administration and police officials are busy in persuading both sides to end their protests and let the concerned authorities find a way out.

Police also deployed along the Thar Coal Road, and other roads leading to the venue of the sit-ins to prevent any untoward situation.

Comments