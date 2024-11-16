Lahore: 92 properties sealed over violation of rules

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has sealed 92 properties across various housing schemes as part of an operation aimed at those who have not paid commercial fees and at unlawful commercial structures.

According to details, the LDA disclosed information regarding the enforcement actions, indicating that teams conducted operations in areas such as Gulberg, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, and Canal Road.

A total of 35 properties were closed in Gulberg and Faisal Town, while 27 properties in Allama Iqbal Town and another 30 properties in Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, and Canal Road were also shut down.

The properties that were sealed encompassed a variety of businesses including private schools, offices, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, cash-and-carry stores, clinics, salons, and retail shops.

The development authority noted that these properties had been issued several notices prior to the operations being executed.

The authority emphasized that this initiative against unlawful commercial structures and individuals defaulting on fees is a continuous endeavor across the city and will persist in the future.