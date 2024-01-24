Leadership entrusts Faryal Talpur to settle differences in Sindh PPP

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party leadership has taken notice of internal differences among the party’s various leaders, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Faryal Talpur has been entrusted to visit various districts of Sindh to settle differences within party that could harm the PPP’s fortunes in General Election, scheduled on February 08.

Talpur, the President of the PPP’s women wing, will visit Thatta and Mirpur Khas to iron out internal party differences. The party’s district Tharakar leadership has also been summoned for meeting.

President Sindh People’s Party Nisar Khuhro has also been directed by the top leadership to play his role in solving differences in various party leaders.

“We don’t want to lose an assembly seat owing to our mutual differences,” party sources said.

PPP Senator Jam Mehtab Dahar recently announced to contest election against the PPP candidate Shaharyar Shar from Ghotki’s PS-18.

Jam Mehtab Dahar was elected senator from Sindh in March 2021 Senate election on the PPP ticket.

A high-level party delegation had met Mehtab Dahar and asked him to withdraw his nomination papers in favour of the party candidate Shaharyar.

The party also facing same problem in Balochistan where two politicians affiliated with the PPP announced their resignation over ticket distribution dispute.

Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani resigned from PPP – Mastung district, while Tahir Mehmood Khan announced to contest as an independent candidate after not getting a party ticket from PPP.

Meanwhile, five other candidates from the constituency PB-44 of PPP announced to contest the election as independent candidates after the party issued ticket to Mir Obaid from the same constituency.