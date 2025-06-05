Leah Remini makes bombshell claims about Tom Cruise’s association with Scientology

American actor and a former member of the Church of Scientology, Leah Remini, has made some bombshell revelations about Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, one of the most prominent members of the movement.

In her recent conversation with a foreign publication, Leah Remini, who was a member of the Church of Scientology until she left the organisation in 2013, said that it has gone lengths to protect Tom Cruise, who also shares a close friendship with Church leader David Miscavige.

“Can you imagine Tom being in a normal world? Like, without Scientology doing his dirty work for him?” Remini questioned. “No.”

‘The King of Queens’ actor also claimed that the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star is given ‘enormous power’ in the Church, and it even attempted to suppress any damaging media coverage against Cruise during his breakup with Iranian-British actor Nazanin Boniadi, in the mid-2000s, before the latter eventually left Scientology.

“This is a man who has a multi-million-dollar organisation using all its resources to stop a book being written about him,” Remini concluded about Cruise.

Notably, Tom Cruise was converted to Scientology by his first wife, actor Mimi Rogers, who had grown up in the religion, and he later became an outspoken advocate of the movement.

