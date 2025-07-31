LEAs arrest six members of gang looting upcountry bound cargo

KARACHI: The Rangers and Police in a joint operation arrested six accused of a gang involved in hijacking and looting upcountry bound goods transport vehicles.

A Rangers spokesperson has said that six members of a gang, comprises of 25 members, have been arrested in an intelligence based joint operation along with police.

“Accused Faheemullah Marwat, Jawad Swati, Shoaib, Zainullah Marwat, Abbas Swati, Allahdad alias Qari Bashir aka Qari Syed Noor Afghani have been arrested,” Rangers said.

Spokesman said that two rifles, three pistols and motorcycle have been recovered from the arrested criminals.

“These accused used to commit crimes at Super Highway, Sohrab Goth, Gadap Town and Northern Bypass,” official said.

“Goods transport vehicles carrying cargo from Karachi to upcountry were being robbed for last few months,” Rangers said. “The accused were hijacking vehicles with driver, taking them to undisclosed place. The vehicles, after being looted of their cargo, were left at various places,” according to the spokesman.

“The rangers and the special team of Malir Police have investigated on technical basis and arrested accused involved in dealing of the stolen goods below the market rate,” official said.

The accused were already wanted to various police stations of Karachi for crimes committed in their jurisdictions. “The accused have been handed over to police for further legal action,” spokesman said.