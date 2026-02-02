LEAs, arrest three extortionists after exchange of fire

KARACHI: Paramilitary Rangers and the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) in a joint operation arrested three members of extortion ring near the Kashti Masjid in Garden, ARY News reported on Monday.

The law enforcement personnel arrested three accused in injured condition after an exchange of fire.

A rangers’ spokesman has said that the accused opened fire over the law enforcement personnel, which in the retaliatory fire injured three accused and arrested them.

The accused identified as Syed Basit Hussain alias Shahrukh, Abdul Samad and Mohammad Taha alias Maya.

The arrested criminals said to be linked with criminal gangs of Wasiulllah Lakho, Jameel Chhanga and Abdul Samad Kathiawari group, spokesman said.

The accused allegedly involved in firing over a hardboard factory in New Karachi, a cosmetics shop and a restaurant after they denied paying the protection money.

Accused Syed Basit alias Shahrukh was also arrested earlier and sent to jail.