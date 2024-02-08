LEAs decide to suspend Internet services, says CEC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has said that the law enforcement agencies have decided to suspend Internet service, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“We will not direct for restoration of telephone and Internet service,” talking to media CEC said. ” Who will be responsible if we order opening of the cellular service and a terrorism incident takes place,” he said.

CEC Raja said,” Our system doesn’t depend on internet, there will be no difference. The election will be transparent”.

The election commission could give its recommendations, he said.

ECP member Nisar Durrani said that the mobile phone service shutdown would not have an impact on the election. The election monitoring centre has been functional, he added.

“It is expected that as the polling time will end, results will come to the RO,” CEC said.

Sikandar Sultan said that the returning officers have to give results as late as by 2:00am according to the election law. “The results could also come before 2:00am,” CEC said. “The results could come on 9:00, 10:00, 11:00 and 12:00 in midnight,” he added.

According to previous experience, presiding officers provide results by 11:00pm, he said. “Delay in results was caused due to data entry, but the issue has been resolved now,” CEC said.

“We dont want to create threat to lives, we have to protect the ballot,” CEC Raja said.

He said that in some areas of Balochistan there are night travel apprehensions. “It is likely that the results might be completed with presiding officer but being delayed in transfer”, he added.