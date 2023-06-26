LEAs foil terrorism bid ahead of Eidul Azha

LOWER DIR: Law enforcement agencies foiled a major terrorism bid in Lower Dir ahead of Eidul Azha and recovered five suicide vests, 19 remote-controlled bombs and hand grenades and three SMGs during the search operation, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) conducted a successful search operation on the Malakand border. The LEAs recovered five suicide vests, 19 remote-controlled bombs and hand grenades and three SMGs from the suspects.

Moreover, the officials also recovered 30 kg of high-explosive material, five walkie talkie, 16 SMG magazines and hundreds of rounds. During the search operation, the officials seized medicines, clothes, bags, chargers, mobile phones, food and other weaponry.

DPO Ziauddin told the media that terrorists were planning to carry out a major terrorist activity on Eidul Azha which was foiled by the law enforcement agencies. A search operation is underway in the district to arrest the terrorists.

On Saturday, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested nine terrorists during the Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in different cities of Punjab.

The terrorists were arrested during Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) carried out in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Multan.

The arrested terrorists are linked with the banned militant outfits Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Al-Qaeda. The terrorists were identified as Zahid, Naimat, Zubair and Abdul Ghafoor.

Explosive materials, equipment, mobile phones and cash were also recovered from the terrorists, the CTD spokesperson said.

Nine cases have been registered against the terrorists while further investigation is being carried out.

According to the officials, eight suspects have been arrested during 153 combing operations this week while 7751 people have been interrogated.