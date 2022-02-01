LEAs yet to arrest terrorist who planted explosives at Anarkali Bazar

LAHORE: Law enforcing authorities (LEAs) failed to nab the terrorists who planted an explosive device at Anarkali Bazarin Lahore, resulting in at least three deaths and nearly three dozen injuries, ARY NEWS reported.

The investigators have termed non-operational safe city cameras as the major reason behind the inefficiency of the authorities to nab the prime suspect, who was seen in the CCTV footage walking to and fro Anarkali market.

The CCTV footage showed the terrorist dressed in a tracksuit, wearing a facemask and a cap entered the Anarkali market at 1:04 pm while carrying the explosive device in a bag.

The terrorist after planting the explosive device was recorded on cameras travelling to Sabzi Mandi [vegetable market] in a rickshaw.

“The LEAs traced eight trucks that left the vegetable market for Quetta after his arrival, however, the authorities failed to make any headways despite a thorough search of the trucks and investigation from the drivers,” they said.

A search operation was also carried out at the vegetable market, however, the LEAs remained clueless regarding the terrorist and his network.

The police also took into custody a rickshaw driver who reportedly transported the terrorist to the blast site but found no evidence showing his involvement in the terrorist act.

Initial investigation report

Inspector General (IG) Punjab has presented the initial investigation report of the Lahore blast to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

It stated that the explosion was carried out through a remote device and 1.5 kilograms of explosive material was used by the terrorists. The exact location of the bomb explosion was Lohari Chowk and it caused damages to the building and eight motorcycles.

Comments