‘Leave me alone’: Hailey Bieber requests online trolls

Model Hailey Bieber – wife of singer Justin Bieber – has a request for haters trolling her on the internet, “Leave me alone,” she said.

With a TikTok video that Victoria’s Secret’s angel posted on her TikTok account on Tuesday, Hailey peacefully requested the keyboard warriors to ‘leave her alone at this point’. Addressing the clip to online haters, she captioned, “This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post.”

“Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business,” she pleaded in the clip posted on the video-sharing social application. “I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please.”

“Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please,” she further said in the video.

Even though it is not clear who Hailey is referring to with her rant, it hints toward the bashing comments coming her way from Jelena (Justin & Selena) fans. With Hailey and Justin tying the knot in 2018, there still remains a chunk of Jelena fans who ship Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber and blame Hailey for the reason for the split.

For those unversed, Justin and Selena dated each other on and off from 2011 to 2018, before the former eventually married model, Hailey Baldwin.

