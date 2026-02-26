Leaving Shaheen out of playing XI was a deliberate move: Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has revealed that leaving fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi out of his preferred playing XI was a calculated move designed to provoke a strong on-field response.

Speaking during a private television transmission, Afridi said Shaheen — who is also his son-in-law — was not part of the team he would have selected for the high-profile clash against England.

However, he insisted the decision was rooted in man-management rather than doubt over ability.

“Shaheen was not in my team, but I also knew how to use him,” Afridi said.

The former all-rounder explained that he deliberately used strong words to ignite Shaheen’s competitive instincts. “Everyone was already talking, so I thought let me say it more strictly so it hurts his ego. That is exactly what happened,” he added.

Afridi said some players respond best when challenged directly and claimed he understands Shaheen’s mindset better than most. “Sometimes you have to crush a few egos. Some players need to be handled this way,” he said, adding that he would still leave Shaheen out if asked to pick the next match.

Addressing accusations that his comments came after Shaheen’s standout performance, Afridi said he had predicted the reaction well in advance. “I even told my daughter at home. She said, ‘Baba, Shaheen is not in your team.’ I told her to watch the match. If he gets an opportunity, he won’t tolerate this. I played with his mind,” Afridi said.

Shaheen responded with a fiery spell of 4 for 30 against England in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, although Pakistan still went down by two wickets.

Earlier in the tournament, Shaheen had been dropped for matches against Namibia and New Zealand after managing only three wickets in three appearances, underlining the scrutiny surrounding his place in Pakistan’s playing XI.