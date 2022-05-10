Lebanon: Callous son murders praying mother

A boy from Lebanon reportedly murdered his mother with a knife while she was offering prayer on a prayer mat.

According to local media, the terrifying incident took place in the Lebanese capital Beirut. The boy attacked his mother when she was offering prayer, the woman suffered injuries on her shoulder and neck.

The woman was shifted to the hospital in injured condition by her neighbours but could not succumb to the wounds and passed away shortly.

According to the neighbours, the mother and son lived alone in their house and were not of any inconvenience to the neighbours.

The neighbours also claimed the boy had some psychological issues and his mother used to visit a religious healer for his mental health too.

