Lebanon peacekeepers remain in all positions despite Israel request: UN

BEIRUT: The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon said Saturday it would not leave positions in the south despite an Israeli request to “relocate”.

“On September 30, the IDF (Israeli military) notified UNIFIL of their intention to undertake limited ground incursions into Lebanon. They also requested we relocate from some of our positions,” the UN Interim Force in Lebanon said.

“Peacekeepers remain in all positions and the UN flag continues to fly.

“We are regularly adjusting our posture and activities, and we have contingency plans ready to activate if absolutely necessary,” it added.

Israel has intensified its campaign against Lebanese militant group Hezbollah since September 23, killing more than 1,110 people and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes in a country already mired in economic crisis.

Israel said earlier this week that it would start carrying out limited ground incursions into south Lebanon.

“We continue to urge Lebanon and Israel to recommit to Security Council Resolution 1701 – in actions, not just word – as the only viable solution to bring back stability in the region,” UNIFIL said.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, stipulated that only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers should be deployed in south Lebanon.