Lebanon president says disarming Hezbollah ‘delicate’

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Sunday that disarming the Hezbollah group was a “delicate” matter whose implementation required the right circumstances, warning that forcing the issue could lead the country to ruin.

His remarks came as Lebanon’s health ministry said two people were killed in Israeli strikes in the country’s south, the latest such raids despite a ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group.

Restricting the bearing of arms to the state is “a sensitive, delicate issue that is fundamental to preserving civil peace” and requires due “consideration and responsibility”, Aoun told reporters.

“We will implement” a state monopoly on bearing arms “but we have to wait for the circumstances” to allow this, he said, adding that “nobody is speaking to me about timing or pressure”.

“Any controversial domestic issue in Lebanon can only be approached through conciliatory, non-confrontational dialogue and communication. If not, we will lead Lebanon to ruin,” he added.

On Friday, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said the group “will not let anyone disarm” it, as Washington presses Beirut to compel the movement to hand over its weapons.

Qassem said his group was ready for dialogue on a “defence strategy”, “but not under the pressure of occupation” by Israel.

Israel has continued to conduct regular strikes in Lebanon despite a November 27 ceasefire and still holds five positions in south Lebanon that it deems “strategic”.

Army seizes rockets

On Sunday, Lebanon’s health ministry said an “Israeli enemy strike on a vehicle in Kaouthariyet al-Saiyad”, located inland between the southern cities of Sidon and Tyre, killed “one person” and wounded two others.

It later said a separate “Israeli enemy” strike “on a house in Hula”, near the border, killed one person.

Qassem’s comments came hours after another senior Hezbollah official said the group would refuse to discuss handing over its weapons until Israel withdrew completely from south Lebanon.

US deputy special envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus this month said disarming Hezbollah should happen “as soon as possible”.

Under the truce, Hezbollah was to pull its fighters north of Lebanon’s Litani River and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south, while Israel was to withdraw all its forces.

Lebanon’s army has been deploying as Israeli troops have withdrawn and has also been dismantling any Hezbollah military infrastructure.