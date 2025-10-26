Lebanon says two killed in Israeli strikes on south

Lebanon’s health ministry said two people were killed and another wounded in two Israeli strikes on the country’s south Saturday, the latest attacks despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

In a statement, the ministry attributed the death to an “Israeli enemy strike on a car in Haruf, Nabatiyeh district”.

The ministry then reported another Israeli strike on a motorcycle in Qlaileh, Tyre district, which killed one person.

The Israeli military said it had killed Zayn al-Abidin Hussein Fatouni, alleging he was “a commander in the anti-tank unit of the Radwan Force Battalion” of Hezbollah.

According to the army’s statement, Fatouni “was involved in efforts to re-establish Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon”.

The military did not immediately comment on the attack on Qlaileh.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite a November 2024 ceasefire that sought to end over a year of hostilities with Hezbollah.

The Israeli military has intensified its attacks over the past week, killing two people in two separate strikes on vehicles Friday.

The military said it had killed a Hezbollah “logistics commander” in the first strike and a member “who was involved in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah’s military capabilities” in the second.

A series of Israeli raids Thursday on southern and eastern Lebanon killed four people, including an elderly woman, with the military saying its targets included a weapons depot, a training camp and military infrastructure.

Last week, a United Nations special rapporteur told AFP that deadly Israeli strikes on ostensibly civilian vehicles in Lebanon could amount to war crimes, despite Israel’s assertion they targeted Hezbollah members.

As part of last year’s ceasefire deal, Israeli troops were to withdraw from southern Lebanon and Hezbollah was to pull back north of the Litani River and dismantle any military infrastructure in the south.

Under US pressure and fearing an escalation of Israeli strikes, the Lebanese government has moved to begin disarming Hezbollah, a plan the movement and its allies oppose.