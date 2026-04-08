Lebanon seeks Pakistan’s help as Israel continues US-Iran ceasefire violations

Beirut: Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has urged Pakistan to engage with the United States to increase pressure on Israel over its continued military actions in Lebanon.

Berri conveyed his concerns during a phone call with Pakistan’s ambassador to Lebanon, Salman Athar.

He stated that Israel has failed to adhere to the US-Iran ceasefire agreement and continues its aggression, particularly in southern Lebanon. He also praised Pakistan’s role in facilitating regional de-escalation efforts.

US President Donald Trump and Iran agreed on two-week ceasefire. Despite the agreement, Israeli forces carried out a series of airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, suggesting that Israel does not consider Lebanon part of the truce.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected claims that the ceasefire extends to Lebanon. Netanyahu reiterated that the agreement excludes Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hezbollah, the Iran-backed armed group operating in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed the ceasefire and expressed hope that Lebanon would be included in a broader regional truce. In a statement, he said Beirut is continuing diplomatic efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability.

Berri, in remarks to Asharq Al-Awsat, maintained that Lebanon is part of the ceasefire framework. He noted that Lebanese officials have been in contact with Pakistan to relay Israel’s alleged violations and have requested Islamabad to engage Washington to exert more pressure on Israel.

“We have been in contact with multiple parties involved, but we do not rule out that Israel may attempt to undermine the agreement, as it stands to be the most adversely affected by it,” Berri said.

Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim al-Mousawi and sources from Ain al-Tineh also told local media that Lebanon is included in the agreement.

The ongoing conflict has taken a heavy toll. More than 1,500 people have been killed, including at least 130 children. Over 1.2 million people—roughly one in five residents—have been displaced, primarily from southern Lebanon.