LeBron's Sixers hope to spoil Knicks party on NBA opening night

LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers will try to spoil the New York Knicks’ celebration of last season’s crown when the NBA tips off its 81st season on October 20.

The NBA announced several key games on Tuesday ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, which begins with a three-game slate featuring James with his new club to launch his record 24th NBA season.

The schedule begins with an afternoon contest sending Boston to Detroit, matching last season’s Eastern Conference regular-season champion Pistons (60-22) against runner-up Boston (56-26).

James, whose wait in selecting a new club last month in free agency delayed assembly of the schedule, then takes the stage at Madison Square Garden against Jalen Brunson and the reigning champions.

James, the NBA all-time scoring leader, is a four-time champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

The 41-year-old forward has sparked the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers to NBA titles and hopes to bring the Sixers their first crown since 1983.

Philadelphia also landed 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown from Boston in the off-season and with holdovers Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have given the 76ers new hope of ending their title drought.

Knicks players will receive their championship rings and hoist their first championship banner since 1973 before the contest.

New York defeated San Antonio four games to one in last season’s NBA Finals in the first playoff run for French superstar Victor Wembanyama, whose Spurs will host Oklahoma City in the third game of opening night in the NBA.

Oklahoma City, powered by two-time reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, beat the Spurs for the Western Conference regular-season title last season but lost in seven games in the West playoff finals.

The 76ers will play their first home game with James on the roster on October 22 when Cleveland, the hometown team for James, visits. James played 11 seasons for the Cavaliers and brought the first NBA title to “The ‘Land” in 2016.

LeBron’s LA Christmas

James, who announced in June he was leaving the Lakers, will make an emotional return to Los Angeles to face his former club as part of five NBA games on December 25 in the 79th year of league Christmas clashes.

After delivering an NBA title in 2020 during his eight-season run with the Lakers, “King James” will play his first game in Los Angeles since departing for the 76ers.

James, who became the first father to play alongside his son in an NBA game while with the Lakers, could face Bronny James and become the first father to play against his son in an NBA contest.

The NBA holiday offerings begin with a rematch of the NBA Finals as Wembanyama leads the Spurs into New York to face the Knicks in a noon-time clash.

Boston will entertain Miami with the Celtics having won 10 of the past 11 meetings with the Heat over three seasons.

Following the Sixers-Lakers showcase, Christmas will also feature Oklahoma City at Minnesota, with new Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards facing the Thunder, which beat Minnesota in the 2025 West finals.

Denver, powered by Nikola Jokic, will visit Stephen Curry-led Golden State to conclude the December 25 outings.

Other NBA opening week games find Minnesota at Miami and Golden State at the Lakers on October 21, Denver at Oklahoma City the next night and the Spurs hosting Kevin Durant and Houston on October 23.